Stage Set For CM Chashak 41st Youth Nationals Basketball Championship In Pune | Sourced

Pune: The stage is set for the CM Chashak 41st Youth National Basketball Championship, which begins at the Chondhe Patil Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday.

After a gap of 15 years, the Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) will conduct the Youth (Under-16) Nationals under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the championship on Tuesday at 6 pm. On the occasion, BFI President and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Union Minister of State and Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) President Murlidhar Mohol, MSBA President Sandeep Joshi, BFI Secretary Kulvinder Gill, MSBA Secretary Govind Muthukumar, Sanket Chondhe and Lalit Nahata will share the dais.

Welcoming the players and BFI officials, MSBA President and Senior Vice-President of MOA Sandeep Joshi said, "After a very long gap, the BFI gave Maharashtra an opportunity to host the national championship. All members of the MSBA are geared up to make this nationals a huge success. I welcome players from across the country. Our Maharashtra teams are all set to compete, and we are confident of securing a podium finish. Maharashtra is known for its hospitality, and we will prove to be a great host."

A total of 54 state teams, including 28 boys' and 26 girls' teams, will compete in the eight-day championship, which will conclude on Nov 3 at the Balewadi Indoor Stadium.

As many as 144 matches will be played in the league-cum-knockout championship, which will serve as a platform to identify future talent in Indian basketball.

In addition to the two basketball courts at the Chondhe Patil Sports Complex, matches will also be played at Vidya Valley School in Pune.

All matches will be played simultaneously across four basketball courts during morning and evening sessions.