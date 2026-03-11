SSC Exam Paper Leak In Pune: Class 10 Maths Papers Circulated On Telegram Before Exam | Sourced

Pune: A serious incident of question paper leakage has come to light in the city during the ongoing Class 10 board examinations. The Mathematics Part-1 and Part-2 question papers were allegedly leaked and circulated in a Telegram group prior to the scheduled exams. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Shivajinagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s Pune divisional board. The police have booked the Telegram group administrator along with several members for their alleged involvement in circulating the leaked papers.



According to officials, the leaked papers were shared in the messaging group days before the examinations took place. The incident came to light after some students reportedly received images of the question papers on their mobile phones. Once the information reached authorities, the matter was immediately reported to the board and the police, leading to a formal complaint and the launch of an investigation.





Preliminary inquiries revealed that a photograph of the Mathematics Part-1 question paper, scheduled on March 6, was posted in the Telegram group at 8:37 pm on March 5, just hours before the exam. Investigators also found that the Mathematics Part-2 question paper, conducted on March 9, had already been shared in the same group at 4:56 pm on March 6, nearly three days prior to the exam.



Taking the issue seriously, the police have begun a detailed probe to determine how the question papers were leaked, who was responsible for sharing them, and whether there was any larger network involved. Authorities are also considering seeking assistance from cyber experts to trace the digital trail of the leaked documents.



The incident has raised serious concerns about the security and integrity of the examination process, causing anxiety among students and parents. Meanwhile, officials have indicated that the education board may consider conducting a re-examination for the affected paper if required. The administration has also urged students not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official updates regarding the matter.