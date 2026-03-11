Pune: Lack Of Signboards Confuses Commuters On Double-Decker Flyover On University Road | Anand Chaini

The long-awaited integrated double-decker flyover at the busy junction near Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was opened to the public on Sunday.

The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the University Road and roads connecting Baner, Aundh, Pashan and Shivajinagar. However, a section of the flyover at Anand Rishi Chowk (University Chowk), one of the city’s major traffic junctions, has been opened to vehicles, but the absence of proper directional signboards and inadequate traffic management has led to confusion among motorists. As a result, there are concerns that traffic congestion and bottlenecks could develop again at the junction.

The flyover was constructed to ease the increasing traffic on Ganeshkhind Road and the surrounding areas. It was expected to provide major relief to commuters. However, even after the partial opening of the flyover, the lack of clear directional signage at the junction is creating difficulties for drivers.

Motorists often have to change lanes suddenly due to the absence of clear guidance about which route to take. This is leading to a build-up of vehicles at the junction and slowing down the overall traffic flow. Drivers have also complained that traffic jams are occurring at the spot.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, who was present during the inauguration ceremony, said that the project would significantly ease traffic pressure at one of Pune's busiest junctions. This integrated double-decker flyover would provide much relief to traffic congestion and is a major step towards strengthening Pune's transport infrastructure. But the commuters highlight that essential traffic management elements such as proper lane markings, guiding symbols and other support facilities have not yet been fully installed. Because of this, despite the flyover being operational, traffic movement at the junction is not being managed effectively.

The commuters also complained that the temporary concrete dividers installed during the flyover construction are still in place on parts of the road. These dividers were earlier used to divert traffic during the construction phase, particularly on the stretch connecting Ganeshkhind Road to Pashan, and have still not been removed. As a result, the road has become narrower, and in the evening, heavy congestion is observed due to these dividers.