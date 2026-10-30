SPPU Postpones October 31 Exams To November 26 Amid President’s Visit To Nashik | IANS

Pune, Oct 30: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed all examinations scheduled for Saturday, October 31, citing traffic restrictions and possible disruptions due to the President’s visit to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the 2026-27 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

According to a circular issued by the university on Friday, all examinations scheduled for October 31 will now be conducted on Thursday, November 26, at the same timings mentioned in the original timetable.

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President's Visit Prompts Exam Rescheduling

The decision follows a letter from the Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner dated October 28, informing the university about the likely impact on traffic due to the President’s visit to Nashik and the Trimbak area.

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The university stated that the examinations have been rescheduled in view of the anticipated traffic-related disruptions. The revised date will apply to all examinations scheduled on October 31.