 MPSC Exam Malpractice Probe Begins, Commission Seeks Affidavits By November 16
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MPSC Exam Malpractice Probe Begins, Commission Seeks Affidavits By November 16

The Justice Dilip Bhosale-led commission investigating alleged irregularities in nine MPSC exams held between 2023 and 2026 has invited affidavits and evidence by November 16. Candidates and citizens must submit identity proof and supporting documents, with copies emailed to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in. Submissions will remain confidential.

Alister Augustine Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
MPSC Exam Malpractice Probe Begins, Commission Seeks Affidavits By November 16
MPSC Exam Malpractice Probe Begins, Commission Seeks Affidavits By November 16 | AI Representational Image

Pune, Oct 29: The Maharashtra government-appointed Commission of Inquiry into alleged malpractices in examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited candidates, students, organisations and citizens to submit affidavits detailing their complaints and evidence by November 16, 2026.

The commission, headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, will investigate allegations of malpractice, question paper leaks and leakage of answer keys or parts of question papers in nine MPSC examinations conducted between 2023 and 2026.

Nine MPSC Examinations Under Investigation

According to the Commission of Inquiry for MPSC Examinations, the inquiry will cover examinations including the Drug Inspector Group-B Examination 2025, Maharashtra Group-B Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations 2025, Group-C Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations 2025, Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2024, Food and Drugs Administration Services Main Examination 2023, and the Civil and Electrical Engineering Services Main Examinations 2025.

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Affidavit Submission Guidelines And Requirements

Individuals and organisations possessing relevant information have been asked to submit their statements in the form of affidavits in either Marathi or English. Submissions must include a valid identity document and self-attested copies of relevant supporting documents. Copies of the affidavits and accompanying documents must also be emailed to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

The commission has clarified that submissions received in response to the public notice will be treated as confidential. It will scrutinise the documents and decide whether the persons concerned should be examined as witnesses.

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Commission Provides Assistance For Filing Complaints

Candidates and other individuals seeking assistance with filing complaints can contact the commission on 022-20867677.

The commission is seeking evidence from affected candidates and other stakeholders as part of its examination of the allegations.

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