MPSC Exam Malpractice Probe Begins, Commission Seeks Affidavits By November 16 | AI Representational Image

Pune, Oct 29: The Maharashtra government-appointed Commission of Inquiry into alleged malpractices in examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited candidates, students, organisations and citizens to submit affidavits detailing their complaints and evidence by November 16, 2026.

The commission, headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale, retired Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, will investigate allegations of malpractice, question paper leaks and leakage of answer keys or parts of question papers in nine MPSC examinations conducted between 2023 and 2026.

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत (MPSC) घेण्यात आलेल्या विविध स्पर्धा परीक्षांमधील गैरव्यवहार, प्रश्नपत्रिका किंवा उत्तरतालिका फुटल्याच्या कथित प्रकरणांची चौकशी करण्यासाठी महाराष्ट्र शासनाने अलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालयाचे निवृत्त मुख्य न्यायमूर्ती श्री. दिलीप भोसले यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली चौकशी आयोगाची नियुक्ती केली आहे. सदर चौकशी आयोगाचे कार्यालय दालन क्र. २०१, दुसरा मजला, अन्न व औषध प्रशासन भवन, बांद्रा-कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स (BKC), बांद्रा (पूर्व), मुंबई - ५१ येथे कार्यान्वित करण्यात आले आहे. या प्रकरणांशी संबंधित माहिती असलेल्या व्यक्ती, परीक्षार्थी/विद्यार्थी यांनी आपले निवेदन १६ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ पर्यंत प्रतिज्ञापत्राद्वारे आयोगासमोर मांडण्याचे आवाहन करण्यात येत आहे.या आयोगाच्या कार्यकक्षेत महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाद्वारे आयोजित खालील परीक्षांचा समावेश आहे-🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- औषध निरीक्षक परीक्षा गट-ब, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ११६/२०२५🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र गट-ब (अराजपत्रित) सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ११७/२०२५🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र गट-ब (अराजपत्रित) सेवा संयुक्त मुख्य परीक्षा, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ०१०/२०२६🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- १२४/२०२५🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ०१४/२०२६🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र कृषी सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा, २०२४ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ०५५/२०२५🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- अन्न व औषध प्रशासन सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा, २०२३ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- १२५/२०२३🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र स्थापत्य अभियांत्रिकी सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ००३/२०२६🔹 परीक्षेचे नाव- महाराष्ट्र विद्युत अभियांत्रिकी सेवा मुख्य परीक्षा, २०२५ : जाहिरात क्रमांक- ०१२/२०२६या प्रकरणांशी संबंधित माहिती असलेले परिक्षार्थी/विद्यार्थी व अन्य व्यक्तींनी तसेच संबंधित नोंदणीकृत संस्थांनी आपली निवेदने शपथपत्राच्या स्वरूपात मराठी किंवा इंग्रजी भाषेत आयोगाकडे सादर करावीत, असे आवाहन करण्यात येत आहे. निवेदनासोबत वैध ओळखपत्राची प्रत आणि संबंधित कागदपत्रांच्या स्वसाक्षांकित प्रती जोडणे आवश्यक आहे. त्याचप्रमाणे निवेदनाची व कागदपत्रांची एक प्रत complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in या ई-मेलवरही पाठविण्याचे आवाहन करण्यात येत आहे.तक्रारी दाखल करण्यासंदर्भात आवश्यक माहिती/मदतीकरीता चौकशी आयोग कार्यालयाचा 022-20867677 हा दुरध्वनी क्रमांक उपलब्ध करुन देण्यात येत आहे.चौकशी आयोगाच्या या जाहीर सूचनेला प्रतिसाद म्हणून दाखल करण्यात आलेली प्रतिज्ञापत्रे आणि कागदपत्रे गोपनीय ठेवण्यात येतील. निवेदनांची छाननी करून संबंधित व्यक्तीला आयोगासमोर साक्षीदार म्हणून तपासायचे की नाही, याचा निर्णय घेण्याचा अधिकार आयोगाकडे राहणार आहे.@mpsc_office #MPSC — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) October 29, 2026

Nine MPSC Examinations Under Investigation

According to the Commission of Inquiry for MPSC Examinations, the inquiry will cover examinations including the Drug Inspector Group-B Examination 2025, Maharashtra Group-B Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations 2025, Group-C Services Combined Preliminary and Main Examinations 2025, Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2024, Food and Drugs Administration Services Main Examination 2023, and the Civil and Electrical Engineering Services Main Examinations 2025.

Affidavit Submission Guidelines And Requirements

Individuals and organisations possessing relevant information have been asked to submit their statements in the form of affidavits in either Marathi or English. Submissions must include a valid identity document and self-attested copies of relevant supporting documents. Copies of the affidavits and accompanying documents must also be emailed to complaints.inquirycomm.mpsc@maharashtra.gov.in.

The commission has clarified that submissions received in response to the public notice will be treated as confidential. It will scrutinise the documents and decide whether the persons concerned should be examined as witnesses.

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Commission Provides Assistance For Filing Complaints

Candidates and other individuals seeking assistance with filing complaints can contact the commission on 022-20867677.

The commission is seeking evidence from affected candidates and other stakeholders as part of its examination of the allegations.