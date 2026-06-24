'Spent ₹18 Crore, Still Lost': Kishor Darade Blames Three Ministers For Narendra Darade’s Defeat

MLC Kishor Darade | File Photo

Nashik: The shocking defeat despite having what was believed to be a secured support base of over 450 votes has clearly unsettled the Darade brothers. Following the setback, MLC Kishor Darade, brother of the defeated candidate Narendra Darade, publicly alleged that three ministers were responsible for the loss and stated that the facts would be brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Adding to the controversy, Kishor Darade claimed while speaking to the media that they suffered defeat despite spending Rs 18 crore, sparking intense speculation across the district regarding who allegedly received the money.

Narendra Darade had contested the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election as the Mahayuti candidate. Independent candidate Gokul Gite had announced a halt to his campaign a few days before polling, which was widely perceived as indirectly easing Darade's path to victory.

However, the election results produced a dramatic turnaround, with Gite securing a decisive victory. Reports suggest that nearly 218 Mahayuti votes were diverted, contributing significantly to Darade's defeat.

Speaking after the counting process, Kishor Darade directly blamed three ministers for the loss. Since ministers Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant and Dadaji Bhuse were overseeing the election campaign, his allegations were clearly aimed at them. He further alleged that funds provided by their camp were used to influence voters and that despite spending ₹18 crore, they still faced defeat.

So far, none of the three ministers has publicly responded to the allegations. Nevertheless, the claims have intensified political tensions in the Nashik district. The Darade camp is also reportedly displeased with the Shiv Sena's decision to induct victorious independent candidate Gokul Gite as an associate member after the election.

Meanwhile, Kishor Darade has indicated that a detailed report regarding the election and the allegations against the ministers will be submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Political observers are now keenly watching for Shinde's response.

Talk of Money Power

The Nashik Legislative Council election has also generated widespread discussion about the alleged flow of money during the campaign. Political circles claim that both the winning and losing camps engaged in extensive voter outreach involving financial inducements.

However, leaders across party lines and local representatives have largely maintained silence on the issue. The absence of reactions to Kishor Darade's allegations has further fuelled speculation and public curiosity.