Speeding Car Rams Two Vehicles In Beed; Motorcyclist Escapes With Minor Injuries | Sourced

Beed: A speeding car allegedly rammed into two vehicles in quick succession in the Dande Nagar area on Barshi Road in Beed on Sunday morning, causing extensive damage to the vehicles. A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries in the incident.

According to preliminary information, the car first struck a motorcycle travelling on the road and then crashed into another four-wheeler. The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Locals said the motorcyclist narrowly escaped a major tragedy. They pointed out that a large roadside drain next to the accident spot could have led to more serious consequences had the rider fallen into it.

Residents also expressed anger over the incomplete drain work in the area, which they claimed has remained pending for the past four months. They questioned whether the authorities would act only after a fatal accident occurs.

The damaged motorcycle bears registration number MH-23-AM-6375, while the other four-wheeler involved in the collision is registered as MH-22-BH-441.

According to sources, the motorcyclist had come to Beed to appear for a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination. After the accident, he reportedly left his damaged vehicle at the spot and proceeded to the examination centre. As a result, his identity could not be immediately established.

Personnel from Shivajinagar Police Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The damaged vehicles were taken into police custody and shifted to the police station.

Police have detained the driver of the speeding car and launched a further investigation into the incident.