Special trains between Mumbai-Hyderabad-Pune

Passengers travelling between Pune, and Hyderabad can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the Central Railway has announced special trains to tackle the extra rush of passengers. The Central Railway released the details of the new train schedules, which will make travel between these cities more convenient.

The first train, 01137, will depart from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:30 PM on May 10, 2023, and reach Hyderabad on the same day at 6:30 PM.

The second train, 01138, will leave Hyderabad at 8:35 PM on May 10 and arrive in Pune at 12:05 PM on May 11.

These trains will stop at various stations, including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavla (only for 01137), Daund, Kurduvadi, Barsi, Osmanabad, Latur, Latur Road, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Lingampally, and Begumpet.

Passengers can book seats in 1 AC chair car, 13 ordinary second class, 2 guards brake vans, and 6 coaches that are open for booking.

Bookings for special trains No 01137/01138 is already open at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.