Special PMAY Guidance Camp Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Housing Beneficiaries | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special guidance camp for beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) was organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation at Harsul on Saturday to help citizens understand the housing scheme, the loan process and the required legal documents.

The camp was held for beneficiaries of 504 apartments being developed under the PMAY project. Representatives from banks, financial institutions, builders and the municipal corporation participated in the event and guided applicants under one roof.

The camp was inaugurated by the Standing Committee chairman, Anil Makariye. Officials said the initiative was planned by Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal to assist beneficiaries with bank loans and documentation procedures.

The municipal corporation is developing five housing localities under the PMAY scheme. In the first phase, 350 beneficiaries were selected through a lottery system. The camp was organised for these beneficiaries as well as those selected in the second phase.

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During the event, officials and bank representatives explained the loan approval process, the instalment system and important documents needed for the scheme. Representatives from IIFL Finance, Piramal Finance, State Bank of India and Deogiri Bank were present at the camp.

Anil Makariye appealed to beneficiaries to deposit 10% of the total amount by May 22 to receive the benefits of the scheme. He said the government instalment would be released after that process were completed. According to officials, the target is to complete construction within a year and hand over the homes to beneficiaries as early as possible.