Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Appeals Citizens To Avail PMAY Housing Scheme Before May 18 Deadline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme and apply before the last date of May 18.

According to civic officials, 201 eligible beneficiaries have applied for the scheme so far, out of which 151 applicants have already paid the initial registration amount of Rs 5,000.

The municipal corporation said the scheme is being implemented at five different locations across the city to help residents get affordable homes under PMAY.

Earlier, the civic body conducted a lottery draw for PMAY houses on March 27. Beneficiaries selected in the draw were asked to pay 10 percent of the required amount to confirm their allotment.

However, officials said only 130 beneficiaries had paid the amount within the earlier deadline. The corporation has now extended the payment deadline till May 22 and appealed to the remaining beneficiaries to complete the payment process within the given period.

According to CSMC data, a total of 350 applicants have applied under the current phase of the scheme till May 11, while 12 beneficiaries have paid the 10% advance amount.

At Padegaon, 404 residents applied for houses, and 17 beneficiaries have paid the required amount. In Sundarwadi, 1,695 applications were received, out of which 68 beneficiaries completed the payment process.

Similarly, 1,189 applications were received for the project at Teesgaon, where 33 beneficiaries have paid the advance amount.

Overall, the civic body has received 3,638 applications under the PMAY scheme so far, while 130 beneficiaries have deposited the required 10% amount.

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To assist beneficiaries, the municipal corporation has organised special camps where banks, developers, and civic officials will be present under one roof to guide applicants through the housing loan process.

The first camp is being held at Padegaon on May 14 and 15, while another camp will be organised at Harsul on May 16 and 17.

Officials have appealed to beneficiaries to attend the camps with all required documents to complete loan-related formalities and avail themselves of benefits under the housing scheme.