Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Poll Campaign Ends As Focus Shifts To Voting On January 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Campaigning for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) general elections 2025–26 came to a halt at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. With the campaign phase over, the focus has now shifted to polling scheduled for January 15 and the declaration of results on January 16.

Campaigning by candidates had been in full swing over the past several days, with January 13 marking the final day. Almost all candidates organised rallies on Tuesday in a last push to woo voters. Election banners, posters, and flexes were removed after the campaign deadline.

Briefing the media on Monday, Election Returning Officer and CSMC Administrator G. Sreekanth said the administration was fully prepared to conduct the elections smoothly. A total of 6,385 employees have been deployed for election duties, including polling and counting, he said.

Several surveillance squads have been formed to monitor candidates and ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct.

Elections will be held for 115 corporator seats across 29 wards. A total of 859 candidates are in the fray, while the electorate stands at 11.18 lakh voters. Four corporators will be elected from 28 wards, and three from the 29th ward. As many as 4,162 EVMs and 1,269 control units will be used.

Special arrangements have been made for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women, who will be allowed direct entry into polling booths. Distribution of polling slips has already begun.

Sreekanth added that if polling extends beyond 5.30 pm due to heavy voter turnout, voting will continue until the last voter casts their ballot, with adequate lighting and facilities provided at such centres.