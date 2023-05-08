Special Lok Adalat to settle pending revenue court cases in Pune dist on May 11 | Pixabay

In a bid to clear the backlog of revenue court cases, a special Lok Adalat will be held at the office of the Junnar-Ambegaon subdivisional officer on Thursday, May 11 at 11 am. This decision has been jointly taken by the National Legal Services Authority, Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, High Court of Mumbai, District Legal Services Authority, and District Magistrate of Pune.

The Lok Adalat aims to settle pending cases related to revenue courts from the years 2013 to 2020. Notices have been sent to all concerned parties, and a total of 6 courts have been set up to ensure smooth functioning of the Lok Adalat.

Sarang Kodelekhar, Subdivisional Officer Junnar-Ambegaon, and Manchar (Pune) Subdivision, has urged the parties and their legal representatives to attend the Lok Adalat in large numbers and cooperate in resolving the pending cases. This special Lok Adalat is a good opportunity for the concerned parties to clear their backlog of revenue court cases and bring a speedy resolution to long-pending legal disputes.