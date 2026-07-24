Some Taking Undue Advantage Of NEET Stir, Should Join Pandharpur Wari: CM Fadnavis | X - Sachin More

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said some people were taking undue advantage of the ongoing agitation over the NEET paper leak by resorting to violence and suggested they participate in the annual Pandharpur Wari to rid themselves of "pollution" in their thinking.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the state government's Paryavaranachi Wari, Pandharichya Dari initiative on the eve of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Fadnavis stressed that while everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy, protests must remain within the framework of the Constitution. His remarks came against the backdrop of violent clashes between Delhi Police personnel and protesters.

Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji on NEET paper leak issue. pic.twitter.com/VvKWTgOVKo — Sachin More (@SM_8009) July 23, 2026

'Participate in the Wari once'

Replying to questions on Opposition parties backing the student-led agitation over the NEET paper leak, which began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in late June, and protests led by Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, "I am experiencing such a joy here (in temple town of Pandharpur) on the eve of Ashadhi Ekadashi (to be celebrated on July 25). They (referring to protesters), too, should experience this at least once.

"I am not speaking about everyone, but some people appear to be taking undue advantage of the agitation by indulging in violence and other such acts. I pray to God that they get an opportunity to participate in the wari (pilgrimage) once. It will rid them of pollution in their thinking."

The Pandharpur Wari is an over 800-year-old annual pilgrimage in Maharashtra in which Warkaris walk to the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Devotees accompany palanquins (palkhis) carrying the sacred footwear of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar.

Dialogue is the way forward

Responding to the Opposition's criticism of the BJP-led Central government over its handling of the nearly month-long agitation, Fadnavis said discussions with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were underway and would continue.

"Discussions were held today (on Friday in Delhi) and will continue tomorrow (Saturday) as well. A solution always comes through dialogue," he maintained.

Read Also Mamata Banerjee Likely To Join CJP's NEET Protest At Jantar Mantar On Monday

The Chief Minister also referred to the Centre's proposed legislation against paper leaks, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment for those responsible. He expressed confidence that the measure would reassure the country's youth.

On whether the Maharashtra government was engaging with protesters in the state, Fadnavis said his administration had always remained open to dialogue.

"We always talk. Whenever there is an agitation in the state, we engage in dialogue," he said.

Cities including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have witnessed a series of protests in support of the CJP-led student agitation.