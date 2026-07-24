Mamata Banerjee Likely To Join CJP's NEET Protest At Jantar Mantar On Monday

Trinamool Congress (TMC) president and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against the alleged NEET paper leak and related issues at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, according to sources.
Sources said Banerjee is expected to visit the protest site to express solidarity with students who have been demonstrating over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination. Her proposed visit comes as the Opposition continues to rally behind the student-led movement, which has gained momentum over the past few days.
Opposition support gathers pace
Banerjee had earlier launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the police action against protesters during the CJP's march to Parliament on July 20. Speaking at the Trinamool Congress' annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata, she alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "turned his car around and drove away" as protesters approached the Parliament complex.
At the same event, Banerjee had declared that she was willing to join the protest in the national capital if required. "If needed, I will visit Delhi and join the CJP protest," she had said.
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Referring to the clashes that took place in Delhi on July 20, Banerjee accused the BJP-led government of crossing the limits of authoritarianism through its handling of the protest.
TMC leaders rally behind protesters
The Trinamool Congress was among the first Opposition parties to publicly support the Cockroach Janta Party after its formation. Party MPs Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra had extended their support through social media, PTI reports.
Several Trinamool leaders have also visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar. While Mahua Moitra and Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale met the protesters, fellow Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose was part of a delegation that met activist Sonam Wangchuk and urged him to end his fast.
Meanwhile, Gokhale has launched an initiative seeking photographs, videos and other evidence related to the alleged police action during the July 20 protest. He said the material would be used to identify the police personnel involved and pursue legal action against them.
Banerjee's expected participation in Monday's protest is likely to further strengthen Opposition backing for the student movement, which continues to demand accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police response to recent demonstrations.