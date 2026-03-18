Solapur SSC Paper Theft: Geography Question Papers Stolen From Sangola Strongroom; Board Keeps Exam Schedule Unchanged

Solapur SSC Paper Theft: Question Bundles Stolen From Sangola Strongroom; Board Keeps Exam Schedule Unchanged | representative pic

Solapur: In a serious security lapse, two bundles of SSC board examination question papers, each containing 25 copies, were stolen from a strongroom at Sangola Vidyamandir in the early hours of March 17, just a day before the scheduled geography exam. Despite the incident, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) confirmed that the examination schedule would remain unchanged.



According to Additional Superintendent of Police Pritam Yawalkar, the strongroom at Sangola Vidyamandir is used to store question papers for the entire Sangola taluka. The stolen papers included geography question papers in Marathi, Gujarati, and English. “The theft occurred after 2 am when unidentified persons broke the lock of the strongroom door. Two packets, each containing 25 papers, were taken,” he said. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the Block Education Officer.





The facility also functions as an examination center and is equipped with CCTV cameras. However, it was revealed that the cameras were switched off at the time of the incident. Yawalkar stated that the school administration typically activates the CCTV system only during examinations and turns it off afterward, leaving the premises vulnerable during off-hours.



Out of a total stock of 5,950 question papers stored at the location, only 50 were stolen. Authorities have not yet identified any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. Police officials have also stated that, so far, there is no evidence suggesting that the stolen papers were circulated on social media.



Meanwhile, strict action has been initiated against those responsible for the lapse. Audumbar Ukirde, Chairman of the Pune Divisional Educational Board, who visited Sangola to assess the situation, confirmed that both the center head of Sangola Vidyamandir and the Block Education Officer have been suspended for negligence. He noted that the school has 64 CCTV cameras, which, if operational, could have prevented the incident.





Further action is also being taken against the police personnel assigned to guard the premises. Ukirde alleged that the officer on duty had left the post and was found sleeping elsewhere at the time of the theft.



The geography examination, which is the final paper of the ongoing SSC Class 10 board exams that began last month, will proceed as scheduled, MSBSHSE Chairman Trigun Kulkarni reiterated late Tuesday night, dismissing the need for any changes despite the suspected breach.