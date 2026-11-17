Soil & Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod Inspects Projects In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Soil and Water Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod inspected various water conservation projects at Galleborgaon in Khultabad taluka and Mehgaon in Kannad taluka. The projects have been undertaken as part of water conservation measures to tackle drought conditions.

The inspection included a cement check dam with sluice gates at Galleborgaon, a bridge-cum-barrage at Mehgaon and Percolation Tank No 1. Rathod also inaugurated the bridge-cum-barrage during the visit.

Rathod directed officials to give priority to water conservation and public utility projects amid drought conditions.

MLAs Vilas Bhumre and Sanjana Jadhav were present during the visit. Chief Engineer Haribhau Gite, Executive Engineer Narendra Katke and local office-bearers also attended.

A cement check dam equipped with sluice gates has been constructed across the Chincholi stream at Galleborgaon in Khultabad taluka. The dam is 20 metres long and 2.5 metres high. Constructed at a cost of Rs80.85 lakh, it serves a catchment area of 4.90 sq km. With a water storage capacity of 49,470 cubic metres, the check dam will provide irrigation benefits to 16 hectares of land in the surrounding area.

Rathod also inspected Percolation Tank No 1 at Mehgaon in Kannad taluka. The tank has a water storage capacity of 2.21 lakh cubic metres and an irrigation capacity of 45 hectares.

Under the Silt-Free Dam and Silt-Enriched Farmland (Gaalmukt Dharan va Gaalyukt Shivar) scheme, Prerana Foundation removed accumulated silt from the tank. In 2023-24, the organisation removed 22,733 cubic metres of silt, followed by 11,460 cubic metres in 2024-25, taking the total to 34,193 cubic metres over two years.

The bridge-cum-barrage has provided a safe route for schoolchildren in the village to cross the river during the monsoon. It has also eased the daily movement of residents and improved access to healthcare and other essential services during emergencies.

Against the backdrop of drought conditions, these projects hold special significance for water conservation, strengthening available water resources and expanding irrigation facilities.