 Smart Electricity Meters Benefit Over 12 Lakh Consumers Across Marathwada
HomePuneSmart Electricity Meters Benefit Over 12 Lakh Consumers Across Marathwada

Smart Electricity Meters Benefit Over 12 Lakh Consumers Across Marathwada

Joint Managing Director of MSEDCL, Aditya Jiwane, appealed to consumers to accept the changing technology, cooperate in installing these meters and take advantage of MSEDCL’s modern services

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Smart Electricity Meters Benefit Over 12 Lakh Consumers Across Marathwada | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) is providing a discount of 80 paise to Re 1 per unit on electricity consumption during the day through smart Time of Day (TOD) meters for domestic electricity consumers in the state. According to the electricity tariff fixed by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for the next five years, domestic consumers will be given a discount in electricity tariffs under the TOD system, starting from July 1, 2025.

So far, 12,17,228 consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur and Nanded circles under the MSEDCL regional office in Marathwada have received an average discount of Rs 1 crore 98 lakh 13 thousand. The smart TOD meter is being installed free of charge by MSEDCL.

Automatic monthly readings from these new-technology meters ensure accurate bills. Household electricity consumption can be monitored every hour on the consumer’s mobile phone. Therefore, consumers will have direct control over their electricity consumption. Under the Time of Day system, tariffs are charged based on the duration of electricity usage. For the first time since industrialisation, household consumers are being charged under the TOD system, enabling access to cheaper electricity rates.

Joint Managing Director of MSEDCL, Aditya Jiwane, appealed to consumers to accept the changing technology, cooperate in installing these meters and take advantage of MSEDCL’s modern services.

Circle office – Meters – Received benefits (Rs in lakh)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City – 1,12,906 – 30.66

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural – 2,18,118 – 29.55

Jalna – 1,00,947 – 14.90

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle – 4,31,964 – 75.10

Beed – 1,13,192 – 19.60

Dharashiv – 1,42,054 – 16.67

Latur – 2,38,922 – 34.23

Latur Circle – 4,94,168 – 70.50

Nanded – 1,91,845 – 33.55

Hingoli – 48,308 – 7.38

Parbhani – 50,943 – 11.60

Nanded Circle – 2,91,096 – 52.53

Marathwada Total – 12,17,228 – 198.13

