'Skill Center At Your Doorstep': MoU Signed With 141 Stakeholders In Pune |

The Maharashtra Government, under the 'Kaushalya Kendra Aplya Daari' ('Skill Center at Your Doorstep') initiative, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 141 renowned industries, industry associations, placement agencies, and large labour contractors in Pune. The MoU was announced during an event held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration(YASHADA) in Pune's Baner area, in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday.

This significant development aims to provide employment opportunities to the youth of Maharashtra. The government, through the 'Skill Center at Your Doorstep' initiative, encourages industries to allocate space for the establishment of skill centres. According to Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, "If the industries provide some space, the government will set up skill centres according to the needs of the industries. The aim is to start 100 Skill Centers at industrial locations in the state, transforming the population's potential into a valuable asset."

Governor Ramesh Bais emphasized the importance of skilling the youth, particularly considering that India has the largest youth population in the world. He urged industries to take the initiative in harnessing the potential of the youth population and contributing to its overall growth.

The MoU signing is a significant step towards bridging the skill gap in the state and providing employment opportunities to job aspirants.

These initiatives, coupled with programs like the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rozgar Melawa' (Job Fair), where entrepreneurs and job aspirants are brought together, will facilitate interviews for available vacancies and provide immediate job opportunities to skilled individuals.