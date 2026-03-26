SIT Probe Reveals Shocking Sexual Exploitation Of Over 150 Women By Ashok Kharat | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: As the investigation into all 10 cases registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat continues under the Special Investigation Team (SIT), several disturbing revelations have come to light. According to findings so far, Kharat allegedly sexually exploited more than 150 women.



During the probe, it was revealed that Kharat would manipulate couples psychologically. He would tell husbands that their success was due to their wives, thereby creating emotional influence and sympathy in the minds of the women. He also allegedly arranged relationships between young women and influential officials and industrialists, pretending to rely on numerology to justify such connections.



Late Wednesday night, the SIT took custody of crucial evidence from the Nashik Crime Branch, including DVRs, CCTV footage, laptops, and important documents. A consolidated investigation into all related cases will now be conducted.

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Further shocking details have also emerged regarding his modus operandi. The cabin where the alleged sexual exploitation took place had a chandelier outside, whose light Kharat would switch off from inside as a signal. This indicated that no one was allowed to enter the chamber while the light was off. Staff members working in his office were reportedly aware of this coded system.



The bank accounts of Kharat’s Shivanika Trust have been sealed. The SIT has sought detailed information about his assets and has initiated an inquiry into properties registered in the names of his family members, including land, houses, and shops. The registration department is tracing properties across the state, and there is a strong possibility that assets worth crores may be uncovered. Authorities will also investigate the source of funds used for these acquisitions.