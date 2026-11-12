SIR Deadline Tomorrow; Pune Gets 1.63 Lakh Applications | File Photo

Pune: With just one day remaining for the submission of claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Pune district has received a total of 1,63,988 applications across three forms as of November 12, according to data from the District Election Office.

Of the total applications received, Form 6, used for the inclusion of names in the electoral roll, accounts for the highest number, with 1,12,299 applications. A total of 8,781 applications have been received through Form 7, which is used to raise objections to the inclusion of names and seek deletions. Another 42,908 applications have been submitted through Form 8 for corrections and modifications to existing electoral roll entries.

The figures indicate that applications seeking the inclusion of names constitute nearly 69% of the total submissions, highlighting the significant number of voters seeking to register themselves in the electoral roll before the deadline.

Pune District Deputy Collector and Deputy Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar has appealed to eligible voters to verify their names and complete the necessary formalities within the deadline.

Kalaskar told The Free Press Journal, “I appeal to every voter to check their name and complete the enrolment process by November 13. Do not panic if you are temporarily staying abroad or away from your registered address. Even after the final roll is published on November 30, the SSR process will allow continuous updating.”

The deadline for submitting claims and objections is November 13, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 25. Following the completion of the process, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 30.