Sinhagad Fort Closed To Tourists For 2 Days As IMD Issues Red Alert For Pune | File Image

The Pune Forest Division has temporarily closed the Sinhagad Ghat and fort area to tourists on July 6 and 7 following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert warning for extremely heavy rainfall across Pune district.

According to the Forest Department, the Sinhagad Ghat is a landslide-prone area, and continuous heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, falling rocks, uprooted trees, waterlogging, and other rain-related hazards. The temporary closure has been imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and local residents.

The department has appealed to citizens and visitors to cooperate with the administration and avoid travelling to the Sinhagad area during the closure period.

Authorities have also advised people not to stop near landslide-prone slopes or in the ghat section, to avoid crossing overflowing streams and flooded areas, and to strictly follow instructions issued by the administration, police, and the Forest Department. Citizens have been urged not to believe rumours circulating on social media and to rely only on official advisories.

In case of any emergency, people have been asked to immediately contact the local administration, police, or the Forest Department.

The Pune Forest Division said the tourist destination will be reopened only after the weather improves and the situation is reviewed. A separate notification will be issued regarding the reopening of the Sinhagad area.