Simhastha Kumbh 2027: ₹35,000 Cr Infra Boost For Nashik, Assures CM Devendra Fadnavis | X|@CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that various development works worth ₹35,000 crore are being undertaken to make the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held next year in the sacred towns of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, grand, magnificent, and unforgettable. He said that extensive planning is underway to provide devotees with all necessary facilities and that the guidance of saints and spiritual leaders is crucial in this process.

The two-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti – National Executive Committee concluded at the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Tapovan, where Chief Minister Fadnavis addressed the gathering.

He said that measures are being taken to ensure that devotees can bathe in the clean and flowing waters of the Godavari River. Efforts are also being made to ensure a perennial flow of the river at Trimbakeshwar. A water purification project has been initiated for Kushavarta Kund.

The Chief Minister further informed that several major development works are already underway, including:

Improvement of the Trimbakeshwar road

Development of the Nashik Parikrama route

Enhancement of railway station facilities

Increasing the number and length of ghats

Conservation of ancient temples

Widening of roads leading to temples

Expansion of Ozar Airport

Permanent land acquisition for Sadhu Gram

He assured that all essential infrastructure and facilities will be provided in Sadhu Gram.

Fadnavis also said that, on the lines of Prayagraj, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority has been established for better management of the event. A team of officials from Nashik had also visited Prayagraj to study its planning model.

According to him, ten times more devotees are expected this time compared to the previous Kumbh Mela, and the planning is being carried out accordingly. Suggestions from saints, mahants, and akhadas will also be incorporated into the development plans.

Highlighting India’s spiritual heritage, the Chief Minister said that saints and sages have played a vital role in preserving Indian culture through the ages. While many other world cultures have faded away, Indian culture has remained alive because it has the ability to discard negative influences and continuously renew itself.

He also noted that the Warkari tradition of Maharashtra has preserved its legacy despite facing many challenges over centuries, and that the same spiritual continuity is reflected in the Kumbh Mela.

Calling the Kumbh Mela the largest spiritual gathering of Indian culture, Fadnavis said it is not merely a holy bath, but a grand occasion for purification of mind and soul, exchange of ideas, and spiritual guidance from saints.

He added that since devotees from all castes and religions participate in the event, the Kumbh Mela stands as a symbol of national unity and Indian culture.

The Chief Minister also said that the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill would help curb social malpractices and assured strict action against fraudulent godmen and superstitious exploiters.

Several saints and leaders, including Avichal Devacharya, Jitendranand Swami, and Ravindrapuri Maharaj, also addressed the gathering. The event was attended by legislators, municipal leaders, and saints and mahants from across the country.