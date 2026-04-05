Pune: Over 40 Cheated Of ₹26 Lakh As Jeweller Shuts Shop In Dehu Road & Goes Absconding | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 40 people were allegedly cheated of gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 26 lakh by a jeweller in the Dehu Road area, police said. The accused has shut his shop and is currently absconding.

The fraud took place between 1st January and 3rd February 2026, at Sundha Jewellers in Subhash Chowk, Dehu Road. A 46-year-old complainant approached the police, following which a case was registered at the Dehu Road Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

Police have booked Ambalal Jivaji Soni (56) and Rohit Ambalal Soni (30), both residents of Kiwale. According to investigators, the accused collected around 657 grams of gold ornaments and cash totalling Rs 26,60,150 from customers. The items were taken under the pretext of repairing old jewellery and making new ornaments.

However, instead of returning the jewellery or completing the work, the accused allegedly shut down the shop and fled. Police said that more than 40 customers have been affected by the fraud. Efforts are underway to trace the accused and recover the valuables.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the fraud and identify additional victims.

Investment Fraud of ₹13 Lakh

In another case, a 38-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 13 lakh after being promised high returns on investment. The complaint was filed at the Dehu Road Police Station against Saurabh Sureshchandra Khatate (37), a resident of Akurdi.

Police said the accused lured the complainant and her friend with promises of 5 to 7% returns. The complainant invested Rs 15.25 lakh through a credit card. While the accused initially returned Rs 2.05 lakh, he failed to repay the remaining amount.

Builder Booked for ₹36 Lakh Embezzlement

In Bhosari, a builder has been booked for allegedly misusing partnership funds worth over Rs 36 lakh. The complaint was registered at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

The accused, identified as Saket Pradip Shah (42), allegedly convinced the complainant to invest over Rs 80 lakh in a construction business. Police said he diverted Rs 36.95 lakh for personal use and created fake financial records to hide the fraud. Further investigation is underway.