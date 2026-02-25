Sikh Community Demands Memorial For Bhagat Singh In Nanded, Submits Memorandum To NWCMC Mayor | Sourced

Nanded: A delegation of the Sikh community met newly elected city mayor Kavita Muley and submitted a memorandum demanding the establishment of a memorial to Shahid Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the country’s independence.

According to the memorandum, the Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC) had sanctioned a proposal in this regard around four years ago. However, no action has been taken so far. The Sikh community in the city has demanded immediate implementation of the decision.

During the general body meeting held on Oct 8, 2022, a proposal was sanctioned to establish the memorial of Shahid Bhagat Singh at Old Mondha Tower on Bhagat Singh Road by installing a statue of Martyr Bhagat Singh. Several years have passed since the decision, but it has not been implemented. The delegation also submitted the proposal to Deputy Mayor Deepak Singh Rawat.

The delegation included Tejpal Singh Khed, Inderjeet Singh Bhatiya, Vinod Singh Ramgadhiya, Mohan Singh Gadiwale and Kashmir Singh Bhatti, among others.

A separate demand was also made to name the public garden situated at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Airport as Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Garden. A memorandum in this regard has been submitted to District Collector Rahul Kardile.