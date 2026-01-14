SIDTM Pune To Host Two-Day Digital And Telecom Seminar ‘Communiqué’ |

Positioned at the forefront of technology-driven management education, the Symbiosis Institute of Digital and Telecom Management (SIDTM) in Pune continues to set benchmarks in preparing leaders for an increasingly digital and dynamic global business ecosystem. Located in the serene environs of Pune and operating under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), SIDTM has established itself as a centre of excellence in the specialised domain of Digital and Telecom Management, offering a forward-looking academic ecosystem that integrates strategic management principles with deep technological insight.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director of SIDTM Pune, the institute places a strong emphasis on innovation, adaptability and industry relevance. The pedagogy at SIDTM is rooted in experiential learning, real-world problem-solving and continuous engagement with industry, enabling students to evolve into agile techno-managers capable of navigating rapid digital transformation across various sectors.

SIDTM's commitment to academic rigour and innovation has earned it significant national recognition. The institute has been ranked 4th in India for "Best Digital Education Innovation" in the Education World Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings 2024–25, underscoring its leadership in digital-centric education and progressive learning practices.

On January 16th and 17th, 2026, reinforcing its focus on industry-academia collaboration, SIDTM Pune will host Communiqué, its flagship digital and telecom seminar, featuring insighƞul discussions and practical perspectives. Communiqué aims to inspire students and professionals alike, further strengthening SIDTM's position at the intersection of management, technology and digital transformation.

The theme for Communiqué, "Digital Continuum: From Transformation to Reinvention," highlights the shift from one-time digital transformation initiatives to an ongoing, interconnected process of continuous innovation. It emphasises how organisations today must view digital adoption not as a destination, but as a dynamic continuum, where technologies, business models, customer expectations and organisational capabilities constantly evolve. The theme underscores the need for enterprises to move beyond efficiency-driven digitisation toward strategic reinvention, leveraging emerging technologies, data-driven decision-making and agile ecosystems to create long-term value and resilience in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Communiqué brings together an eminent and diverse panel of industry leaders, researchers and practitioners to deliberate on critical themes shaping the digital, telecom and business landscape. The seminar will feature distinguished speakers from premier organisations spanning 6G research, global capability centres (GCCs), cybersecurity, digital marketing, financial services, consulting and technology strategy. Through expert discussions and keynote addresses, the speakers will offer the audience valuable perspectives on future networks, cyber risk and resilience, marketing technology, digital partnerships and innovation-led business transformation, enabling a deeper understanding of the evolving industry ecosystem.

The seminar will conclude on the second day with an awards ceremony and the launch of SIDTM's flagship publications - Prévision'26, the Annual Telecom Forecast Report and the Telecom Business Review, followed by a grand valedictory ceremony. Telecom Business Review is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that has served since 2008 as a respected plaƞorm for scholarly research in Telecom, Digital Technologies, IT and Business Management.

Prévision, initiated in 2003 and now in its 22nd year, is a student-driven yet academically guided forecast report that offers an objective and comprehensive analysis of emerging trends, market dynamics and future directions of the digital and telecom ecosystem, making it a unique and credible contribution by a business school to the telecom domain.

This two-day flagship event by SIDTM will bring together industry leaders, experts, academicians and students to explore the future of telecom, digital technologies and innovation, driving collaboration, knowledge sharing and transformative thinking.