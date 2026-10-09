Shrirampur: Girl Clings To Dumper’s Bumper To Escape Being Crushed, CCTV Footage Goes Viral |WATCH | AI Representative

Shrirampur: A girl riding a two-wheeler was hit by a sand dumper in Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar district, at around 10 am, but a potentially fatal accident was narrowly averted. CCTV footage shows her grabbing the dumper’s front bumper in a split-second reaction, saving herself from being crushed beneath the heavy vehicle.

The footage captures the frightening moment the scooter hits the dumper. The girl’s quick reflexes helped avert a possible tragedy. The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the risks two-wheeler riders face when travelling alongside heavy vehicles.

The incident once again highlights the need for caution on roads, particularly around sand dumpers and other heavy vehicles. Drivers must remain alert to smaller vehicles, maintain safe distances and follow traffic rules. Two-wheeler riders should stay vigilant around heavy vehicles, avoid riding close to their front and sides, and keep enough distance to reduce risk. Staying cautious can help prevent such accidents.

Strict adherence to traffic rules and greater awareness among both drivers and riders are essential to help prevent such accidents.