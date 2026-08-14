Shree Warana Sahakari Bank Deposits Reach Rs 1,033 Crore, Total Business At Rs 1,699 Crore | Sourced

Kolhapur: The 61st Annual General Meeting of Shree Warana Sahakari Bank was held at Warnanagar, Kolhapur, with Chairman Nipundada Kore reviewing its performance and plans.

The bank has been classified under Tier 3 after maintaining deposits above Rs 1,000 crore for two years. With net non-performing assets at 2.86%, it has met the eligibility criteria of business authorisation and is progressing towards meeting the requirements for schedule status.

Kore said customers had benefited from several government subsidy schemes, including those for economically weaker sections, the prime minister's Surya Ghar scheme and the Ladki Bahin loan scheme. The bank has also submitted a proposal under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme and introduced loans for street vendors under PM SVANidhi.

During 2025-26, deposits reached Rs 1,033.35 crore, while total advances stood at Rs 665.78 crore. The bank's total business reached Rs 1,699.14 crore, with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.63%.

The bank operates 40 branches, including an extension counter, and has maintained an 'A' audit rating. Its branches are computerised and connected to core banking. Services include RuPay debit cards, ATMs, POS, e-commerce, mobile banking, IMPS, RTGS, NEFT, SMS alerts, missed-call alerts and UPI. Its data centre is in Kolhapur, with a disaster recovery site in Ahilyanagar.