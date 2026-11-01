'Sholay'-Style Drama As Man Climbs Mobile Tower Over Marriage Dispute, Rescued After 3.5-Hour Operation | X - VaradBhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A young man climbed a mobile tower on Gahunje Road in Mamurdi on Sunday over a marriage-related issue, triggering a major rescue operation. Firefighters from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and PMRDA brought him down safely after nearly three-and-a-half hours.

The incident began around 4 pm when the man climbed the tower and remained perched at a considerable height. His actions drew a crowd and prompted an emergency response from the authorities. The incident reminded a local resident of the iconic water-tank scene from the Bollywood film Sholay. In the scene, Veeru, played by Dharmendra, climbs a water tank and threatens to jump after his marriage proposal to Basanti faces opposition.

"High-voltage" drama in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A youth climbed a mobile tower in Mamurdi, staying up there for 3.5 hours in a real-life 'Sholay' style protest because he couldn't get married. 🤦‍♂️ PCMC fire brigade used Bronto vehicle to safely rescue him.#Pune #PimpriChinchwad #WATCH https://t.co/LeJo6o7Se9 — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) November 1, 2026

Fire Brigade Uses Bronto Skylift For Rescue

After receiving information about the incident, the PCMC Fire Department dispatched fire engines from its main fire station and Pradhikaran. Fire officials also contacted PMRDA for assistance.

A Bronto Skylift vehicle was brought to the spot to reach the young man at the top of the tower. Firefighters then managed to bring him down safely after sustained efforts lasting around three-and-a-half hours.

Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale said the department received an emergency call reporting that a man had climbed a mobile tower in the Gahunje area. Teams were immediately dispatched, and assistance from PMRDA was sought to carry out the rescue.

Marriage Issue Behind The Incident

According to Ingawale, preliminary information indicated that the young man had climbed the tower because he wanted to marry a particular woman.

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The incident drew comparisons with the famous Sholay scene, where Veeru climbs a water tank after his marriage proposal is rejected. A resident present at the spot told the media that the scene reminded him of the film’s iconic sequence.

The young man was eventually rescued safely. Further details about the circumstances leading to the incident were not immediately available.