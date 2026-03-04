Shocking Incident At Igatpuri Govt Hostel; Class 10 Students Accused Of Abusing Children From Classes 5–7 | Representational Image

Nashik: A very serious and shocking incident has come to light in the hostel under the auspices of the Social Justice Department in Igatpuri taluka. A complaint has been filed that some 10th-class students committed obscene acts on children of classes 5 to 7 living in the hostel. In this case, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Igatpuri police station, and responsibility has also been fixed on the hostel superintendent.

According to the complaint filed by the complainant Suresh Chima Fasale (age 40, private job, resident of Dhargaon, Po. Vaitarna, Tal. Igatpuri), Dr. The complaint alleges that 7 minor children living in the Social Welfare Department hostel were taken to a secluded place from time to time for the last seven months and given 'sleeping pills' (possibly sleeping or sedative pills) and subjected to unnatural sexual abuse by the students of class 10 of the hostel. Even after these children were informed, the hostel superintendent preferred to remain silent instead of immediately filing a complaint at the police station.

In this case, a case has been registered under sections 4, 6, 8, and 21 of the Indian Judicial Code 2023 as well as sections 4, 6, 8, and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and section 4 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Ragging Act 1999.

The parents said that an inquiry should be conducted to find out from which medical shop in Ghoti and Igatpuri cities these pills were obtained. Parents and social activists are demanding that action should be taken against those shops as well.

Parents have demanded that full responsibility be fixed on the hostel management. "While such things are happening in the hostel, the management did not take any notice. This is completely negligent," said the parents. The issue of the mental and physical safety of the children has come to the fore, and strict action is being demanded against the entire management.

A police investigation is underway.

A case has been registered at Igatpuri police station, and a woman police sub-inspector, KP Bhojne, is investigating. The investigation is underway under the guidance of police sub-inspector GD Pardeshi. The information about the incident has been given to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer and Superintendent of Police Nashik Rural.

Parents and social activists have taken serious note of the incident and have demanded strict measures for the safety of the children in the hostel and strict action against the culprits. It is hoped that the investigation of this case will be completed quickly and justice will be served.