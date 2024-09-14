 Shocking! Drunk Driver Kills 3, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (VIDEO)
The incident took place on Friday at around 3pm

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Shocking! Drunk Driver Kills 3, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a drunk driver killed three members of a family, including a six-month-old baby. The driver and his accomplice have been arrested and a case of culpable homicide has been registered against them, officials said on Saturday.

According to the information received, the Desarkar family was travelling from Amravati to Pune via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. At the same time, another vehicle was coming towards the Waluj area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The driver of this vehicle was drunk and was driving carelessly. He crossed the divider and crashed into the car carrying the Desarkar family. The accident was so severe that both cars were crushed.

In this incident, the baby was killed, along with his grandmother and mother. Three more persons, including the baby's father, have sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place on Friday at around 3 pm.

Later, the police reached the spot, removed the accident vehicles, and smoothed the traffic.

