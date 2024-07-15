Shocking! Drunk Ambulance Driver Kills Pedestrian In Pune's Lohegaon | Photo: Representative Image

A 48-year-old man was killed in an accident involving an ambulance transporting sick animals. The accident occurred in the Forest Park Road area of Lohegaon.

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Surendra Singh Kumpavat, a resident of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk, Chandan Nagar, Kharadi.

The ambulance driver, Sanjay Channappa Mulloli (26), a resident of Wadebolhai, Nagar Road, has been arrested.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mulloli had consumed alcohol. Mahendra Singh (43), the younger brother of Surendra Singh, has filed a complaint at the Vimantal police station regarding this matter.

According to the information received, Surendra Singh was passing through the Forest Park area in Lohegaon on Saturday evening around 7:45pm when a speeding ambulance hit him while he was crossing the road. Surendra Singh, who was seriously injured in the accident, succumbed to his injuries.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Police Inspector Sarjerao Kumbhar from the Crime Branch visited the scene. The accused, Mulloli, was taken into custody, and it was revealed that he had consumed alcohol. The police arrested him at midnight.

Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Dhaware said, “The driver is in police custody, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act.”