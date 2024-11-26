 SHOCKER! Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Husband On The Run
SHOCKER! Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Husband On The Run

The body of a woman, who appeared to be in her mid to late 30s, was stuffed in two gunny bags and dumped in the bushes near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
SHOCKER! Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Husband On The Run | Representational Image

In a shocking incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in two gunny bags near the Somatane exit of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pradip Rayannawar, Senior Police Inspector, Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, said a few cleaning workers of Ideal Road Builders (IRB) found the body and alerted the police on Monday afternoon.

The body of a woman, who appeared to be in her mid to late 30s, was stuffed in two gunny bags and dumped in the bushes near the expressway, he added.

As per preliminary information, the woman might have been murdered two days ago, and her body had already started decomposing, he added.

Rayannawar said the police have been able to locate the deceased woman's village. "The husband of the deceased has escaped and is not present at home. He might have murdered his wife. Our team is searching for him, and the investigation is underway. We will soon arrest him, and the case will become clear," he added.

