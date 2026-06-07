Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shivrajyabhishek ceremony marking the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with enthusiasm at Kranti Chowk on Saturday, with demonstrations of traditional martial arts by young women emerging as the highlight of the event.

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was ceremonially anointed with water brought from Rishikesh and Haridwar amid the chanting of Purushsukta mantras. The religious rituals were conducted according to tradition by a team of priests led by Subhash Muley.

Five recipients of the Shiv Chhatrapati Award, UPSC candidate Dhananjay Misal and 50 meritorious students from municipal schools were felicitated during the programme.

Volunteers from the Chanakya Mardani Khel Pathak of Kolhapur showcased ancient warrior skills and self-defence techniques. Their sword demonstrations, including breaking coconuts and cucumbers balanced on the head, drew applause from the audience. The group has been trained by Sandeep Jadhav for the past 25 years.

The atmosphere at Kranti Chowk resonated with traditional powadas and devotional songs throughout the celebration.

Several political leaders, including former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Mansingh Pawar, paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion.

This year marked the fifth edition of the Shivrajyabhishek celebration in the city.