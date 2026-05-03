Shiv Sena Workers Stage Protest Over Nasrapur Assault Case In Pune, Demand Death Penalty For Accused

Pune: Shiv Sena office-bearers from Pune city, along with members of the district women’s wing and Yuva Sena activists, staged a protest on Saturday against the alleged assault on a young girl in Nasrapur in Pune district.

According to a tweet by the Official Shiv Sena X handle, the protesters strongly condemned the incident and demanded that the accused, who they refered as 'beast in human form', responsible for the brutal act should be awarded the death penalty. Shiv Sena workers described the accused as “beasts in human form” and said that such crimes must invite the strictest possible punishment.

Women’s wing office-bearers, speaking during the protest, said the incident had caused deep anguish, especially to them as women and mothers. They said crimes against young girls cannot be tolerated and demanded swift and exemplary action against the perpetrators.

As a mark of protest, several Shiv Sainiks tied black bands on their foreheads while raising slogans against the incident. The protest was held to register their anger and condemnation over the assault and to press for strict action in the case.

The protest comes in after a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka in Pune. The accused, a 65-year-old man, resident of same village, has been taken into custody.

According to police and local sources, the child had come to stay at her grandmother’s house for holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cattle shed (gotha) near the house. There, he is suspected to have sexually assaulted her and later killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal his identity.

In an attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child’s body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon, her family started a frantic search. During the search her body was discovered in the cattle shed.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused taking the child along, which helped police identify and detain him.

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