Shiv Sena (UBT) Holds Tractor Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Demanding Full Farm Loan Waiver | X | @iambadasdanve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday organised a large tractor rally demanding a complete farm loan waiver without any conditions. The protest, called ‘Baliraja Garjana’, was led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

Hundreds of farmers, party workers and supporters from across the Marathwada region took part in the rally. Participants raised slogans demanding an unconditional loan waiver for farmers.

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The rally began at Kranti Chowk and passed through several parts of the city before reaching the office of the Divisional Commissioner. The procession moved through Sillekhana, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Naralibaug, the Police Commissionerate, Jubilee Park and the District Collectorate.

A delegation of protestors later met the Divisional Commissioner and submitted a memorandum addressed to the state government.

Speaking during the protest, party leaders said farmers are facing serious financial difficulties. They claimed that although the government has announced loan waiver schemes, several conditions have prevented many farmers from benefiting from them. The party demanded a complete loan waiver without any restrictions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said the agitation has been launched across Marathwada, and similar tractor rallies will be organised in all districts of the region in the coming days.

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Subhash Patil were also present at the rally. Several party office-bearers, farmers and supporters joined the protest.