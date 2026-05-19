Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Onion MSP Demand Sparks Protest On Samruddhi Expressway; Cases Filed Against 46 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers led by Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a road blockade protest on the Samruddhi Expressway in Vaijapur on Monday, demanding minimum support price (MSP) for onions and immediate financial assistance for affected farmers.

The protest caused traffic disruption for some time near the Jambargaon Interchange on the expressway. Police later registered cases against 46 people, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

A large number of farmers and Shiv Sainiks joined the agitation led by Danve. Protesters raised slogans against the government and accused it of following anti-farmer policies. Some agitators also burnt tyres on the road during the protest.

Police officials said permission for the agitation on the Samruddhi Expressway had been denied earlier. Despite this, protesters gathered at the spot and blocked traffic, forcing the police administration to remain on high alert. Heavy police security was deployed in the area.

To control the situation, police detained Danve and several protesters. Cases were registered against them for blocking public traffic and violating government orders.

Danve said the protest was organised to secure justice for onion farmers facing losses. He said the agitation would continue even if police cases were filed against the protesters.

Senior Police Inspector Satyajeet Taitwale said action would be taken against those responsible as the protest was carried out without official permission.

Meanwhile, protesters claimed the government was ignoring the problems faced by onion growers. They said farmers were neither receiving proper MSP nor financial aid for crop losses. The agitators warned that their protests would continue until the government addressed their demands.