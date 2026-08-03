Shiv Sena (UBT) Focuses On Booth-Level Expansion In Hingoli | Sourced

Hingoli: Shiv Sena (UBT) is implementing a strategy with renewed enthusiasm and vigour to strengthen the party at the booth level. Party district organising chief Baban Thorat stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots and said that all office-bearers must work collectively towards this goal.

An important district-level meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was held on Sunday at the Government Rest House in Hingoli.

Addressing the gathering, Thorat said there is a need to further strengthen the organisational base of the party in the district. To achieve this, every office-bearer and party worker must actively work at the village and booth levels. He said the organisation would become stronger only when workers connect directly with the public, understand their problems, and strive to resolve them.

He urged office-bearers to help address the issues faced by citizens across the district and make public outreach campaigns more effective to earn the people's trust. Sharing in the joys and sorrows of the people has always been the hallmark of the Shiv Sena, he said, adding that this tradition must continue.

Strategic discussions were also held on preparations for the upcoming local body and other elections. Calling upon party workers to begin election preparations immediately, Thorat urged every worker to shoulder organisational responsibilities seriously and work with complete dedication to strengthen the party.

District chiefs Sandesh Deshmukh and Gopu Patil, along with Vinayak Bhise, Balasaheb Magar, Uddhav Gaikwad and Parmeshwar Mandge, were among those present at the meeting.