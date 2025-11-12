Shiv Sena (UBT) Expels Jalna District Chief Bhaskar Ambekar Over 'Anti-Party Activities' |

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Faction) on Wednesday expelled its Jalna district chief, Bhaskar Ambekar, for allegedly engaging in activities deemed to be against the interests of the party.

As per an official statement issued by the party, the action was taken under the direction of Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT). And is seen as part of a broader effort to maintain the party’s discipline and strengthen internal unity within the party.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) expelled its Jalna District chief Bhaskar Ambekar from the party for his anti-party activities. pic.twitter.com/mUmEunTL6b — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025

The party’s official statement mentioned that Ambekar's conduct amounted to anti-party activities and therefore he has been expelled. Vinayak Raut, party leader and secretary, through a press release, confirmed that the expulsion order came from the party chief.

The move comes ahead of the much-awaited local body polls in Maharashtra, while the statement did not detail the exact alleged misconduct, however made it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated within the party.

On the other side, with the local body elections approaching, it is still unclear whether the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra. On the developing issue, NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested that the Congress should consider having MNS on board with MVA to avoid a split in the Opposition votes.