Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Melody Toffees To Punekars: 'Desh Ki Halat Khud Jaan Jao' | Video Screengrab

Led by former corporator Vasant More, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers distributed Melody toffees in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building and in Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses. The act was a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gifted the toffee to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

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Sharing a video on Instagram, More captioned the post, "My dear friend...Melody khao..desh ki halat khud jaan jao." Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were also heard raising the same slogan while distributing the toffees.

“PM Modi went to Italy and gifted Melody toffees to Meloni, whereas in India, citizens are being asked to reduce the use of petrol, diesel and oil,” a Shiv Sena (UBT) worker told mediapersons.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed PM Modi over the same.

"This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick," Gandhi said on X (formerly Twitter).

At a time when farmers, labourers, traders and others in the country are all in tears, the prime minister is laughing and making reels while BJP folks are clapping along, the former Congress president said in his post in Hindi.

"An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!" he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked PM Modi over issues of "rising" prices, unemployment, paper leaks, "dampening" investment and "sinking" Rupee, saying Modi continues his PR even as the economy is suffering.

"Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the 'melody' of speeches while surviving the 'misery' of his government's loot," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in a post on X.