Shiv Sena Shetkari Sena Leader Haribhau Shelke Assaulted In Beed | Representational Image

Beed: In a shocking incident, Haribhau Shelke, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Shetkari Sena Beed tehsil chief, was allegedly assaulted at Wangi village in Beed tehsil on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, Shelke was attacked by unidentified persons after he raised complaints about alleged corruption in the village.

Sources said Shelke had recently submitted a complaint, along with evidence, to the Block Development Officer (BDO) regarding alleged irregularities in works carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The attack reportedly occurred shortly after the complaint was filed, creating tension in the area.

Police said the incident took place around noon when Shelke had gone to Wangi village. A group of unidentified persons, who were allegedly keeping watch on his movements, suddenly attacked him. The assailants allegedly assaulted him and attempted to strangle him with a handkerchief.

Shelke sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Beed, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Shelke is known for raising issues concerning villagers and labourers, particularly alleged irregularities in works carried out under the MGNREGS scheme. The attack has sparked anger among local residents and Shiv Sena workers.

The incident comes close on the heels of another controversy in Dhekanmoh village last month, where Shiv Sena workers had attempted an extreme step in protest against alleged irregularities in the gram panchayat administration.

Police investigation into the incident is underway.