Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre Presses For Separate Railway Division For Marathwada | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To accelerate railway development in Marathwada, MP Sandipan Bhumre has submitted a fresh reminder to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in Delhi, demanding the immediate establishment of a separate Railway Division for the region.

MP Bhumre had submitted a letter to the Railway Minister on July 8, 2026, regarding the demand for a separate railway division. As no action has yet been taken on the matter, he has reiterated the demand through a reminder letter.

During the South Central Railway's annual review meeting held in Nanded on July 6, MP Bhumre, along with other Members of Parliament from Marathwada, raised various issues and demands concerning railway development in the region. However, Bhumre emphasised the need for a separate railway division for Marathwada, noting that action on demands consistently raised over the years was not progressing at the expected pace.

Currently, Marathwada falls under the jurisdiction of the Nanded Division of South Central Railway. Bhumre has stated that establishing a separate railway division is essential, considering Marathwada's geographical expanse, growing population, industrial development, expanding tourism opportunities and the increasing needs of railway passengers.

A separate railway division will not only accelerate the local decision-making process but also fast-track new railway projects, track doubling and electrification, station development, passenger amenities, and maintenance and repair works. Furthermore, historical and religious tourist destinations such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ajanta, Ellora, Daulatabad, Paithan, Aundha Nagnath and Parli Vaijnath will benefit significantly from improved railway connectivity.

Significant investment is flowing into the Shendra-Bidkin industrial area under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project. Against this backdrop, MP Bhumre has stated in a memorandum that a dedicated railway administrative setup would be beneficial for developing freight transport, railway sidings, freight terminals, pit lines and logistics facilities.

He has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to direct the concerned officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and immediately submit a proposal for the Central Government's approval to establish a separate railway division for Marathwada.

MP Bhumre has expressed confidence that the decision to establish an independent railway division would provide a major boost to railway development in Marathwada, as well as to industry, tourism, employment and overall regional development.