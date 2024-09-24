Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe Boycotts Governor's Program in Pune Over No Project Sanctions in 2022-23, 2023-24 |

Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe has expressed disappointment over the lack of approval and funding for the projects he proposed for the benefit of the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24 under the Pune District Planning Annual Plan.

Kolhe accused the Pune District Planning Committee of deliberately excluding opposition party representatives from central and state government schemes, as well as denying them fair allocation of funds.

In protest of this perceived injustice and to bring attention to the plight of the people in his constituency, Dr Kolhe announced that he is boycotting the dialogue program with the Governor in Pune. He emphasised that this action was taken in the interest of upholding the self-respect of the people of Shirur and to draw the Governor's attention to their concerns.

He wrote his demands in a letter to the governor and appealed to him for justice for the people of his constituency.

Dr. Amol Kolhe is the MP from Shirur and a member of Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP. He defeated Shivajirao Adhalarao of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP in recent polls.