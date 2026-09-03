Shashi Tharoor Honours Suryadatta Chairman Sanjay Chordiya | Sourced

Pune: Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation, Pune, was honoured with the recognition of ‘Global Visionary Educationist, Patriotic & Compassionate Leader’ at the India@2047 Leadership, Innovation, Global Power Summit 2026 held at IIT Delhi on August 20.

The recognition was presented by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and former UN Under-Secretary-General, in acknowledgement of Chordiya’s contribution to lifelong, value-based and holistic education, character building and promotion of patriotic, compassionate and sustainable values.

The summit brought together leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, academicians and other professionals to discuss India’s journey towards 2047, with deliberations focusing on leadership, innovation, education, economic growth and global influence.

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Tharoor, the chief guest and keynote speaker, spoke about India’s evolving position globally and the leadership and institutional capabilities required for the country to emerge as a globally influential nation by 2047.

During the summit, Chordiya also interacted with Tharoor, who expressed his willingness to visit the Suryadatta campus in Pune and interact with students.

Chordiya also held discussions with professionals and senior officials from IIT Delhi regarding potential academic collaborations and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The recognition adds to Chordiya’s earlier association with Tharoor, who had presented him an award in 2012 recognising Suryadatta as the ‘Best Integrated Campus for Higher Studies in Pune’.