Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Pune After Complaints Of Chest Pain; Doctors Say Condition Expected To Settle Down

Sharad Pawa | File

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Monday (Nov 2) following complaints of coughing and pleuritic chest pain.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP is undergoing medical examinations and will remain under observation as a precautionary measure.

Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said Pawar's condition was expected to settle down.

"Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain. His condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure," Grant said in an official statement.

Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule also said he was admitted following a bout of coughing. She said he was undergoing medical tests and that his health parameters were stable.

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Third Hospitalisation at Ruby Hall Clinic in 2026

The 85-year-old leader was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic following a bout of cough, his daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said in a post on X.

He is undergoing medical tests and all his health parameters are stable, Sule wrote

This is Pawar's third reported hospitalisation at Ruby Hall Clinic this year. He was previously admitted twice in February.

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On Feb 9, he was brought to the hospital from Baramati following complaints of persistent cough, chest congestion and breathing discomfort. He was discharged on Feb 14 after treatment.

He was admitted again on Feb 22 after suffering from mild dehydration due to reduced food and water intake. He received supportive treatment and intravenous fluids before being discharged on Feb 25.

Pawar Visited Drought-Affected Areas a Day Before Admission

The latest hospitalisation comes a day after Pawar toured drought-affected areas of Maharashtra on Nov 1.

He was scheduled to visit parts of Solapur, Dharashiv and Beed districts to interact with farmers and assess the drought situation.

During the visit, he also announced financial assistance of ₹50 lakh for water conservation work in Tulshi village in Madha taluka of Solapur district.

There is no official indication that his recent tour was linked to his current health complaints.

Further updates on his health and discharge are awaited.

(With Inputs From Agencies)