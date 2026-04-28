Sharad Pawar Calls Pawar Family Meet In Pune, Sparks Political Buzz

Pune: Sharad Pawar Intervenes In Purandar Airport Row, Plans Villagers' Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis | X/@PawarSpeaks

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar has invited members of the Pawar family for a dinner meeting at his Modi Baug residence in Pune on Tuesday, sparking curiosity in political circles.

The gathering comes shortly after Pawar recovered from a recent health issue for which he had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to ABP Majha, sources said he is currently staying at his Pune residence and is expected to return to Mumbai soon. During this visit, he called for a family get-together.

Leaders, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, have been invited, along with other family members such as Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, and youth leader Yugendra Pawar. Invitations have also been extended to relatives who are not active in politics.

While the exact reason for the meeting has not been officially confirmed, there is speculation that it may be linked to the upcoming wedding of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. The family is expected to gather at around 5 pm for dinner.

Close aides of Sharad Pawar have described the event as a private family function and said no political discussions are planned. However, the meeting has drawn attention due to recent political developments and ongoing differences within sections of the Pawar family.

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Meeting Sparks Interest Across The State

Sources indicated that while most members are expected to attend, Jai Pawar may be absent due to prior commitments. It is also unclear whether all invited members, including those currently in Mumbai, will be present.

The development comes at a time when political observers are closely tracking the dynamics within the Pawar family. Despite assurances that the meeting is purely personal, it has generated significant interest across Maharashtra.