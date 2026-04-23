Pune: Pawar Family Unites At Polls As Baramati Bypoll Draws National Attention | Sourced

Pune: Members of the Pawar family, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule, cast their votes in the Baramati Assembly bypoll on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in the high-profile election. Supriya Sule arrived with her family members, including her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law, to exercise their franchise.

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Sunetra Pawar, the main candidate and wife of the late Ajit Pawar, also voted in the constituency. Other members of the family, including Ajit and Sunetra Pawar’s sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, Ajit Pawar's brother Shriniwas Pawar and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, were seen casting their votes as well, reflecting a strong turnout from the influential political family.

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The Baramati bypoll is being held on Wednesday, and it was necessitated following the death of senior leader Ajit Pawar. The election is being closely watched as a test of the Pawar family’s continued dominance in the constituency, which has long been considered their stronghold.

Despite the presence of over 20 candidates, the contest is widely viewed as one-sided, with Sunetra Pawar seen as the frontrunner amid a sympathy wave.

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However, veteran leader Sharad Pawar was notably absent from voting. Breaking a tradition he had maintained since 1967, Sharad Pawar announced a day earlier that he would not be able to vote due to health reasons. He is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai and has been advised to complete rest by the doctors.

Even in his absence, Sharad Pawar appealed to voters to support Sunetra Pawar, urging them to treat their vote as a tribute to Ajit Pawar.

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20.55% Voter Turnout

Baramati recorded a 20.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am on Thursday, election officials said. A total of 79,178 voters have cast their votes so far out of 3,84,579 eligible voters, they added.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.