Shaniwar Peth's Motibagh Turns No-Parking Zone; Pune Police Issues Orders

Pune: From now onwards, residents of Pune will not be able to park their vehicles in the ‘Motibagh’ area of Shaniwar Peth. The parking of vehicles from Vishwalila Building to Motibaugh has been prohibited up to a distance of ten meters. These orders have been given by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Himmat Jadhav.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s office is located in Motibaug and Very Important Persons (VIPs) visit the Sangh's office. In addition to that, many VIPs reside there as well.

Two-wheeler vehicles are parked in the narrow lanes of the Motibagh area. Ahilyadevi Prashala (school) is located in this vicinity. Because two-wheelers as well as four-wheeler vehicles were completely parked in the narrow lanes, it was causing unnecessary traffic. Therefore, from Hotel Ramkrishna on Natyachhatakar Diwakar Road in Motibagh to Motibagh, parking has been prohibited for a distance of ten meters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jadhav has informed that if citizens have any objections or suggestions, they should communicate them in writing by February 9th to the Traffic Branch Office, Golf Club Road (Lohegaon Airport Road), Bungalow No. 6, Yerawada Post Office.