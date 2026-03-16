Shalarth ID Scam: 893 Teachers Named In ₹150 Crore Fraud In Nashik Division | Sourced

Nashik: Action against officials and teachers in the Shalarth ID scam may begin soon. The first chargesheet links 893 teachers and non-teaching staff from the Nashik division to misuse of the Shalarth ID system in the education department. The financial fraud is estimated at around ₹150 crore, with several Nashik district institutions named in the investigation.



The scam has disrupted the education sector after revelations that 893 fake Shalarth IDs, corresponding to 893 teachers and staff, were created. These IDs were used to fraudulently withdraw salary bills. The inquiry found the highest involvement in the Jalgaon district, followed by the Dhule and Nashik districts.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the matter conducted surprise inspections at the schools whose names surfaced in the investigation and verified appointment documents. The probe revealed that both the scale of the fraud and the financial irregularities are significant.



Maximum Institutions in Malegaon

Although the names of some institutions and officials have surfaced so far, authorities believe the scope of the scam may widen further.



According to available information:

10 institutions are from Malegaon taluka (the highest).

8 institutions, each from Nashik city and Deola

5 institutions from Niphad

4 institutions from Chandwad



During the investigation, 35 cases related to the Nashik district have already been uncovered. However, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) suspects that the number may increase as the probe progresses.



Meanwhile, there are quiet discussions in Nashik city that nearly 150 teacher appointments may have been made through irregular procedures, though officials are yet to confirm these claims.