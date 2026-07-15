'Serve Us First!': Fight Over Who Gets Samosas First Turns Violent At Pune Sweet Shop | WATCH

'Serve Us First!': Fight Over Who Gets Samosas First Turns Violent At Pune Sweet Shop | Video Screengrab

Pune: A dispute over who should be served a plate of samosas first allegedly turned violent at a sweet shop in Karegaon village of Shirur taluka, prompting police to register a case against two men.

The Ranjangaon MIDC Police have booked Ishwar Ranganath Navale and Sai Laxman Navale, both residents of Karegaon, based on a complaint filed by Raju Laburam Devasi (26), an employee at the shop.

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According to police, the incident took place at around 5 pm on July 13 at Shivshakti Sweet Home, where Devasi works as a labourer.

The video of this incident is currently blowing up on social media, and people are wondering how such small things can escalate this much this quickly.

Police said the two accused had bought samosas and were waiting to be served. However, Devasi allegedly served another customer before them. The accused questioned why their order had been delayed despite having already paid.

The argument soon escalated. Police said the two men allegedly assaulted Devasi with their hands. They also allegedly abused and threatened him during the incident.

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Based on Devasi's complaint, the Ranjangaon MIDC Police registered an FIR against both accused. Further investigation is underway, police officials said.

The incident has drawn attention in the area as a disagreement over the order of serving customers allegedly ended in a physical assault.