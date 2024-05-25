 Security Measures Enhanced At Warehouse Storing Nashik EVMs
The district collector assured the Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation that the security measures in place were sufficient

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Electronic Voting Machine | File Photo

In response to concerns raised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the Central Warehouse in Ambad, the District Collector has ordered an increase in police patrolling and administrative monitoring at the site. The Thackeray group's statement emphasised the need for heightened vigilance to prevent any technical issues or security breaches.

The Thackeray group's alertness follows doubts about the integrity of CCTV cameras monitoring EVM storage areas in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Baramati, Shirur and Ahmednagar. To prevent similar concerns in Nashik, party officials submitted a statement to the district collector, requesting enhanced surveillance and strict control over access to the EVM storage rooms. They also urged the authorities to provide footage to verify the security arrangements.

The district collector assured the delegation that the security measures in place were sufficient. Given the significance of the Nashik Lok Sabha election for the Thackeray group, they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure there are no instances of malpractice. The administration has been urged to maintain the integrity of the election process, ensuring fair and transparent handling of the EVMs.

